-
2021 June 4 15:15
NOVATEK’s fleet to number 65 ships by 2026
It will be the world’s most powerful fleet of gas carriers
The fleet of NOVATEK will number 65 ships by 2026, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Yevgeny Ambrosov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Director of Maritime Operations, Shipping and Logistic, NOVATEK (Chairman of the Arctic Economic Council), as saying at Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
According to Yevgeny Ambrosov, it will be the world’s most powerful fleet of gas carriers.
“In terms of number, the fleet of Qatar is probably larger, but in terms of value, sophistication and capabilities, it will be the most powerful one” said Yevgeny Ambrosov emphasizing that the bulk of that fleet will be built in Russia.
PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “NVTK”.
Другие новости по темам: NOVATEK