  • 2021 June 4 17:13

    TCA and rail operator HUPAC start new rail services to and from the Port of Zeebrugge

    Both Terminal Container Athus (TCA) and rail operator HUPAC have started new rail services to and from the Port of Zeebrugge, according to the company's release.

    TCA is restarting a weekly container train between Zeebrugge and Athus. The service is aimed to serve 100% maritime cargo. CSP and TCA will transport containers from two calls of the Ocean Alliance, which includes COSCO, OOCL, CMA CGM and Evergreen Line.

    Initially, the terminals will offer one roundtrip each week. However, if volumes increase, a second rotation may easily be added. The Terminal Container Athus is located right next to France and Luxembourg. TCA was founded in 1989 and specializes in the combination of rail and road transport of maritime containers. The terminal forms a hinge between Antwerp, Zeebrugge and Rotterdam on the one hand and the Saarland-Lorraine-Luxembourg region on the other.

    In June, rail operator Hupac initiated a connection between the port of Zeebrugge and both Brescia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain). As from September, the rail operator will also offer a rail link between Zeebrugge and the Polish Warsaw/Gadki. Hupac already has regular connections from Zeebrugge to the northern Italian destinations Novara and Busto from the terminals of CLdN/CRO and P&O. The connections with Barcelona and Warsaw go via Antwerp. The connection to Brescia goes directly from Zeebrugge. With the new connections Hupac aims at traffic from the United Kingdom and from the other shortsea services that call at Zeebrugge.

2021 June 7

15:57 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,771 pmt
15:34 Idel’s new RSD-59 ship to be named after project designer Gennady Yegorov
14:59 RF Government allocated over RUB 21 billion for construction of access canal to LNG terminal in Kamchatka
14:20 United States issues new Executive Order targeting certain Chinese companies
13:20 The ECO Catania delivered to the Grimaldi Group
12:23 12.8 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in 5M’2021
12:01 Austal USA awarded contract to design a new steel towing, salvage and rescue ship for US Navy
11:46 Rosneft signs over 50 contracts totaling RUB 558.8 billion to implement Vostok Oil project
11:28 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index continues its upward trend, rising 17.85% in May
11:21 LUKOIL signs contract to acquire share in Al-Farabi offshore project in Kazakhstan
10:54 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 5M’20201 fell by 3.6% YoY
10:32 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue upward trend on June 07
10:28 Rosmorport, UGC and Demetra Holding to cooperate in construction of new harbor facilities for handling of grain
10:05 Admiralty Shipyards lays down CT-192 series trawler named Kapitan Yunak
09:39 Oil prices start week with a downward correction
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of June 4
08:56 RINA: First quarter results in line with forecasts

2021 June 6

16:24 Carnival Cruise Line's newest and most innovative ship, makes U.S. debut, docking in Port Canaveral for the first time
12:52 Volvo Penta acquires majority stake in ZEM AS
11:37 Kongsberg Maritime unveils new, integrated waterjet control systems for optimal craft operability
11:07 UK's Moray West offshore windfarm will undergo BV certification
10:51 Costa Cruises continues its gradual restart for 2021-2022, with its three newest ships featured in exciting itinerary updates

2021 June 5

16:41 Lerwick Port Authority contributed to dispose of around 250 metres of plastic pipe recovered adrift in the North Sea
15:03 BMT unveils new passenger and cargo vessel designs for Isles of Scilly Steamship Company
13:37 Royston’s onboard with new engine overhaul work as OSV sails
12:47 USCGG Hamilton returns from deployment to Europe
11:17 Realtime fuel data now available for ships using ScanReach’s wireless IoT Platform

2021 June 4

18:36 A new dual ramp for the Vuosaari Harbour to speed up the Vuosaari-Muuga route
18:04 GTT to design two very large LNG land storage tanks in China
17:46 A.P. Moller – Maersk to provide end-to-end carbon footprint visibility
17:30 NOVATEK, Sberbank and Gazprombank sign MOU on financing construction of gas chemical plant
17:13 TCA and rail operator HUPAC start new rail services to and from the Port of Zeebrugge
17:05 Rosmorport’s icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin to take part in ArcOP Expedition
16:42 Two Sovcomflot LNG-fuelled Aframax tankers time-chartered to the Sakhalin-2 project for 10 years
16:23 World's largest methanol producer, Methanex, selects AllAssets for RBI
16:14 Jan De Nul connects Crete to the Greek mainland by means of a subsea electricity link
15:56 FESCO and Hartmann Group to cooperate in technical management of vessels
15:33 TORM increases share capital in connection with delivery of eight MR product tanker vessels
15:15 NOVATEK’s fleet to number 65 ships by 2026
14:52 NOVATEK and Gazprom Neft create JV to develop the North-Vrangelevskiy license area
14:48 Unifeeder launches new container service to Port of Cork
14:31 MV WERFTEN receives loan commitment from the Economic Stabilisation Fund
14:10 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 9% in 5M’21
13:51 Port of Los Angeles adopts $1.7 billion fiscal year 2021/22 budget
13:24 Newport retrofit for green future with class go-ahead for LNG concept
13:03 Volga Shipping Company delivers oversize cargo to Azerbaijan
12:32 Sovcomflot and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping form strategic partnership
12:09 Zeebrugge LNG terminal to build 4 additional truck loading bays
11:31 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 5M’2021 fell by 26%
11:09 Damen and Hydromaster develop new ferry thruster for Blue Amigo
10:50 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Hermes
10:28 Marine Rescue Service announces competition for construction of five rescue tugs of NE025 design
10:09 Thuraya launches a tracking and monitoring service for maritime customers
09:49 MABUX: bunker prices will not demonstrate significant changes on June 04
09:31 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:17 d’Amico Group, TRAFIGURA, ABS, RINA, LR FOBAS, the Liberian Registry and MAN Energy Solutions team up to launch a decarbonization project with Lifecycle strategy
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of June 3

2021 June 3

18:16 Marinvest set to boost its digitalization process and cut fuel consumption with Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight
18:00 NOVATEK and TotalEnergies sign MOU on decarbonization, hydrogen and renewables
17:46 China Merchants Jinling Shipyard starts construction of the first new Superstar ro-pax for Finnlines