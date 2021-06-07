2021 June 4 17:13

TCA and rail operator HUPAC start new rail services to and from the Port of Zeebrugge

Both Terminal Container Athus (TCA) and rail operator HUPAC have started new rail services to and from the Port of Zeebrugge, according to the company's release.

TCA is restarting a weekly container train between Zeebrugge and Athus. The service is aimed to serve 100% maritime cargo. CSP and TCA will transport containers from two calls of the Ocean Alliance, which includes COSCO, OOCL, CMA CGM and Evergreen Line.

Initially, the terminals will offer one roundtrip each week. However, if volumes increase, a second rotation may easily be added. The Terminal Container Athus is located right next to France and Luxembourg. TCA was founded in 1989 and specializes in the combination of rail and road transport of maritime containers. The terminal forms a hinge between Antwerp, Zeebrugge and Rotterdam on the one hand and the Saarland-Lorraine-Luxembourg region on the other.

In June, rail operator Hupac initiated a connection between the port of Zeebrugge and both Brescia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain). As from September, the rail operator will also offer a rail link between Zeebrugge and the Polish Warsaw/Gadki. Hupac already has regular connections from Zeebrugge to the northern Italian destinations Novara and Busto from the terminals of CLdN/CRO and P&O. The connections with Barcelona and Warsaw go via Antwerp. The connection to Brescia goes directly from Zeebrugge. With the new connections Hupac aims at traffic from the United Kingdom and from the other shortsea services that call at Zeebrugge.