2021 June 4 16:23

World's largest methanol producer, Methanex, selects AllAssets for RBI

Lloyd's Register has been selected by Methanex, the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol, to deploy its asset performance and risk management solution, AllAssets.

AllAssets will initially be implemented at Methanex's Chile and Egypt operations.

The AllAssets software will allow Methanex to integrate seamlessly with its enterprise asset management (EAM) system and import from several different legacy programs and databases without the need for additional third-party software development programs or system integration tools. AllAssets' cloud-based platform creates a single source of information for Methanex's equipment health and performance, which provides consistency to risk based inspection.

With safety the number one priority for Methanex, Lloyd's Register's AllAssets enables Methanex's operations to focus inspection on their highest risk equipment at the right time.



