2021 June 4 14:10

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 9% in 5M’21

Photo by IAA PortNews

As of 1 June 2021, the cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don Basin of inland waterways of Russia totaled 1.873 million tonnes, which is a 9-pct decrease from in the same period 2020, says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

In the reported period, transportation of transit cargo fell by 14%, year-on-year, to 1.555 million tonnes while internal turnover rose by 27% to 318,000 tonnes.

From the beginning of the year, vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin reached 1,299 vessels and ATBs: 586/713 vessels proceeding downstream/upstream (2020 — 1,454: 670/ 784).

In May 2021, overall waterborne freight transport within the Azov-Don basin rose by 3% year-on-year to 1.227 tonnes including heavy fuel oil (29.1%), sulphur (13.9%) and marine fuel (8.7%). Transit flow climbed by 2% to 1.077 million tonnes, internal turnover - by 17% to 150,000 tonnes.

Vessel traffic in May totaled 799 ships and ATBs including 391/408 proceeding downstream and upstream (In May 2020 – 848: 397/451.

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.