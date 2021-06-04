2021 June 4 13:03

Volga Shipping Company delivers oversize cargo to Azerbaijan

Image source: Volga Shipping Company ships of Project RSD49, Neva-Leader 1 and Neva-Leader 7

Volga Shipping Company JSC says it has completed transportation of oversize equipment under the project on construction of oil facilities in Azerbaijan.



The equipment was transported by the company’s two specialized ships intended for project cargo transportation.



The project on transportation of general cargo from the ports of Sweden and Norway to the port of Baku was launched in early April Проand was completed in the beginning of June. Two RSD49 ships of Volga Shipping Company, Neva-Leader 1 and Neva-Leader 7, delivered a helicopter platform, containers and tent boxes.



The weight of the delivered cargo totaled about 1,400 tonnes.



Prior to transportation, the company worked out the delivery logistics: conducted engineering callculations, developed several layout and fixing designs as well as the procedure for loading/unloading of oversize cargo by a crane.

Image source: Volga Shipping Company

“The efficient solution on placing general cargo on two vessels of Volga Shipping Company has been implemented successfully with preliminary calculation of the draught at the most challenging parts of Russia’s inland water ways through a unique technology applied at the company’s specialized ships”, says the shipping company adding that transportation of oversize cargo is among the priority activities of Volga Shipping Company.

Established in 1843 and incorporated in 1999, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes.

