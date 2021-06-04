2021 June 4 11:31

Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 5M’2021 fell by 26%

Image source: Port Vysotsky

In January-May 2021, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 1,879,368 tonnes of cargo, which is 26% less than in the same period in 2020 (2,427,433 tonnes), the stevedore’s press center says.

In May 2021, Port Vysotsky handled 356,467 tonnes of export coal, down 54.6%.

In 2020, the company handled 6,791,013 tonnes of coal, up 7.7%, year-on-year.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres.