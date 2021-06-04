  The version for the print
    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Hermes

    Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo
    The ship will be homeported in Taganrog

    On 3 June 2021, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the Alfa Hermes, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, says the company.

    It is the eighth ship in the series of nine dry cargo carriers ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) and intended for Alfa LLC.

    “Over the recent years, we have been implementing the programme of productivity enhancement. That has allowed for reduction of average ship construction time from 9 months to half a year between the steel-cutting and the delivery ceremonies”, said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo.

    In May 2021, Krasnoye Sormovo won the competition for the right to sign a contract on construction of a series of 11 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 for STLC-Finance LLC. The ships are to be delivered to the customer before the end of 2022.

    According to Mikhail Pershin, the company is currently in “negotiations on other contracts including the construction of a series of dry cargo carries of RSD34 design and passenger liners of Project PV180 designed for accommodation of 180 passengersпассажиров. Construction of one to three liners is under consideration”.

    According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water with Natalya Nemtseva acting as a godmother during the ceremony.

    Following the launching, the ship will undergo outfitting and sea trials. When delivered to the customer, the ship will be homeported in Taganrog.

    Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m, number of holds – 2, endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    Photos provided by Krasnoye Sormovo

