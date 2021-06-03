2021 June 3 18:16

Marinvest set to boost its digitalization process and cut fuel consumption with Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight

Kongsberg Digital have signed a contract with Marinvest, a private ship management company based in Sweden, to install Vessel Insight on five of its fleet of 10 oil and chemical tankers. By installing Vessel Insight, Marinvest will collect vital data for vessel performance optimization and emissions reduction. The installations have already commenced.

Marinvest have been using Kongsberg Maritime’s Autochief 600 propulsion control system for five years, leveraging its Fuel and Speed Pilot functions to aid fuel and speed optimization. Vessel Insight, which builds on KONGSBERG’s long-standing history as a system integrator and leading provider of automation and information management systems, will work in tandem with the Fuel and Speed Pilot applications to facilitate vessel performance optimization by measuring emissions that are not currently monitored. This integrated approach – enabled by Vessel Insight – is expected to deliver significant savings, in addition to giving Marinvest a common infrastructure for all critical data signals and making them ‘digital-ready’ for integration with future software applications.



Amid rising regulatory pressure to combat global warming, the shipping industry is adopting measures to become more energy efficient in an effort to meet requirements such as those set by Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index. With Vessel Insight, Marinvest plans to expand their digital approach to the challenge, collecting critical data to measure and reduce emissions through increasing ship efficiency.

Vessel Insight provides vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure, capturing and aggregating quality data in a cost effective and secure way for vessels and fleets. By providing instant and easy access to critical data from all data points on a vessel through one common infrastructure, the service reduces the complexity of data gathering from ships. Issues presented by having several vendor systems onboard, such as price and lack of data for contextualization to gain optimal insight into processes, is thereby eliminated. In addition, Vessel Insight subscribers gain access to the Kognifai Marketplace, where they can download top-ranked software applications, already integrated with Vessel Insight.



The contract between Kongsberg Digital and Marinvest was signed on February 10th, 2021, and Vessel Insight is expected to be installed on all five vessels by September 2021.