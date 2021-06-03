2021 June 3 17:16

Construction of Skandia Gateway proceeds according to plan

The fairway needs to be deepened to 17.5 metres if the world’s largest ocean-going vessels are to be able to call at the Port of Gothenburg fully loaded, according to the company's release. This will prove crucial if Swedish industry is to have greater access to the world in the future. The Skandia Gateway project is already under way and construction is scheduled to begin during the first quarter of next year.



The permit application was submitted to the Land and Environment Court just before Christmas last year, and during the spring additional documentation will be provided as necessary.



Skandia Gateway has three funding bodies: the Swedish Transport Administration, the Swedish Maritime Administration, and the Gothenburg Port Authority. The port is responsible for the cost of reinforcing the quays and dredging the docks.



A film has been made to show the need and the importance of having a deeper port area if Swedish industry is to develop in the future.

The film explains the work behind increasing the depth of the docks and the fairway from the current 13.5 metres to 17.5 metres. Dredging six kilometres of fairway will result in the removal of 12 million cubic metres of clay. At Skandiahamnen, the existing terminal and 1.2 kilometres of quays will be reinforced to allow two ocean-going vessels to load and discharge at the same time. The first phase in the construction of Skandia Gateway is scheduled for completion in 2026.