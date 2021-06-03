  The version for the print
  2021 June 3 16:07

    ICS welcomes Mission Innovation’s ‘Mission for Shipping’ and highlights potential funding partnership with 5billion USD Maritime R&D Fund

    The global trade association for ship operators, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), welcomes the launch of Mission Innovation’s ‘Mission for Shipping’. Announced today, which aims to enable 5% of the global deep-sea fleet to run on zero-emission fuels by 2030, according to ICS's release.

    The ‘Mission for Shipping’ aims to support public-private cooperation and the increase in R&D expenditure that will be needed for oceangoing ships to transition to zero-carbon fuels and propulsion systems, at the pace required for the industry to decarbonise completely, in line with the goals of the Paris agreement on climate change.

    The ‘Mission for Shipping’ provides important and timely recognition of the urgent and critical need to accelerate R&D of zero-carbon technologies from both public and private sector, which will be vital to achieve the ambitious CO2 reduction targets which have already been agreed for the global shipping sector at the UN International Maritime Organization (IMO).

    The 5 billion USD ‘IMO Maritime Research Fund’ is the ideal vehicle for this public private partnership, which is advocated by a broad coalition of governments with the full support of the global shipping industry. ICS looks forward to working with Mission Innovation member states in supporting the IMRF proposal when it is discussed at the upcoming critical meeting at the IMO of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (10-17 June).

    With the support of Mission Innovation governments, the IMO Maritime Research Fund can be in place by 2023, funded solely by R&D contributions from ship operators. This will come at no financial cost to governments whilst complementing and supporting their own efforts towards the goal of decarbonisation.


2021 June 3

18:16 Marinvest set to boost its digitalization process and cut fuel consumption with Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight
18:00 NOVATEK and TotalEnergies sign MOU on decarbonization, hydrogen and renewables
17:46 China Merchants Jinling Shipyard starts construction of the first new Superstar ro-pax for Finnlines
17:16 Construction of Skandia Gateway proceeds according to plan
17:16 Sweden’s first inland shipping barge shuttle service has started from Stockholm Norvik Port
16:53 Damen Shipyards Galati lays keel of Combat Support Ship
16:51 NOVATEK and TotalEnergies sign Share Purchase Agreement on 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
16:30 New alliance to take position in Norwegian offshore wind
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2021
15:57 The Ocean Cleanup and The Coca-Cola Company announce partnership
15:45 Severstal to supply metal structures for Rosterminalugol’s wind/dust protection screens
14:38 USC’s Lotos shipyard floats out first block of LSP “A” substructure’s central part
14:01 Ports of Stockholm to invest in new cruise ship quay
13:13 The largest clipper in the world built in Brodosplit
12:37 2nd Int’l Maritime Defense Exhibition & Conference (IMDEC) gathers pace as African ports attract $50 bn investment
12:14 Nineteen port customers recognized with Blue Circle Awards for voluntary efforts to conserve energy and reduce emissions at the Port of Vancouver
11:33 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2021 fell by 23% YoY
11:19 Wärtsilä gets contract to supply Gas Cargo Handling Systems for Very Large Gas Carrier
11:08 The Grimaldi Group will operate the Naples-Cagliari-Palermo ro-pax line
10:41 Cargo turnover of NCSP Group in QI’2021 fell by 19.3% YoY
10:20 APL revises Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to Europe
09:58 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on June 03
09:39 Oil prices rise driven by decrease of hydrocarbon reserves
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of June 2
09:16 Bureau Veritas to undertake project certification of UK’s Moray West offshore windfarm
08:11 LNG conversion project “Münsterland” reaches final stage with finishing the interior

2021 June 2

18:50 CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Piacenza & Northern Italy
18:30 Versluys Logistics, Ostend-Bruges International Airport and Port of Zeebrugge plan to set up a combined sea and air logistics freight platform
18:07 A Singapore-registered containership ‘X-Press Pearl’ caught fire on 20 May 2021 in the waters of Sri Lanka
17:33 Concordia Damen signs historic contract with Lenten Scheepvaart for first ever inland hydrogen vessel
16:51 Construction of the first new Superstar ro-pax has begun
16:04 Cutter Suction Dredger Willem van Rubroeck embarks on its career in Mauritania
15:28 New KOTTA container model demonstrated at MSCC Bronka
15:03 DNV awards ICT AiP for new liquid hydrogen membrane containment system
14:34 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 25% more people in 4M'2021
14:13 Creation ‘HyXchange’ hydrogen exchange a step closer
13:40 BIMCO sets sights on a global electronic bill of lading standard
13:26 NOVATEK and Zhejiang Energy sign Heads of Agreement on LNG supply
13:02 New Chinese emissions legislation set to spur MAN Engine sales
12:33 Russia’s State Duma approved in first reading draft law on strengthening responsibility for oil spills
12:11 Kalmar introduces new remote services for container terminals
11:55 METIS opens subsidiary in Canada as part of international growth strategy
11:40 DSME contracted Wärtsilä to supply Gas Cargo Handling Systems for another Very Large Gas Carrier
11:29 ClassNK Consulting Service Co., Ltd. adds new course for cybersecurity training service
11:04 Alfa Laval has completed the acquisition of StormGeo
10:37 Solstad signs a new contract for the CSV Normand Ocean with DeepOcean
10:19 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to West Africa
10:08 AVEVA and IMI extend their collaboration with new partnership to accelerate maritime sector digital transformation in the Middle East and Africa
09:45 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on June 02
09:30 Throughput of Azov port in 5M’2021 climbed by 10% YoY
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of June 1

2021 June 1

18:37 Korean Register introduced new class notations for container securing devices
18:06 Alfa Laval wins record order within renewable energy
17:36 Total transit time for shipments from Shanghai to St. Petersburg is 24 days via MSC combined service
17:09 PETRONAS awards Limbayong Deepwater EPCIC contract to TechnipFMC
17:06 DFDS starts Oslo - Frederikshavn - Copenhagen service on 2 July
16:37 BPA holds a steel-cutting ceremony for a green port guide vessel
16:12 Vympel Shipyard launched armament support ship of Project 20360М named Gennady Dmitriyev
15:38 CTI-Maritec opens Shanghai fuel test centre as it unveils new “fuel expert” system