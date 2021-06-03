  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 3 15:57

    The Ocean Cleanup and The Coca-Cola Company announce partnership

    The Coca-Cola Company and The Ocean Cleanup announced that Coca-Cola will become a Global Implementation Partner for The Ocean Cleanup’s river project. The unique partnership brings the international company and technological non-profit together behind a clear objective: to stem the tide of plastic pollution entering the world’s oceans, by first intercepting waste in rivers.

    Partnering Coca-Cola’s scale and global network with The Ocean Cleanup’s technology and data solutions, the initiative will help to expedite the deployment of cleanup systems across fifteen rivers around the world over the next 18 months, including the introduction and implementation of The Ocean Cleanup’s semi-autonomous solar-powered Interceptor™ river cleanup solutions. It also aims to engage and mobilize both industry and individuals around the world to address plastic pollution, eliminating plastic waste entering the world’s oceans and supporting ecosystems, species and water resources.

    The Interceptor was unveiled in 2019 and is the first scalable solution to prevent plastic from entering the world’s oceans from rivers. It is 100% solar-powered, extracts trash autonomously, and is capable of operating in the majority of the world’s most polluting rivers.

    Through the partnership, The Ocean Cleanup, together with Coca-Cola, will tackle fifteen rivers by the end of 2022, with the two organizations working collaboratively towards their shared goal of eliminating waste. Two Interceptors included in this partnership have already been installed by The Ocean Cleanup in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic and Can Tho, Vietnam. For these rivers, the partnership will help provide support in the development of waste management solutions for collected trash and the organizations plan to extend the footprint of the project across thirteen additional rivers.

    The Ocean Cleanup brings demonstrated know-how, with the experience and proven expertise in plastic-collecting technologies, their deployment, the issue and science of plastic pollution, the data from their deployments and how to address it. Coca-Cola will support The Ocean Cleanup through its global network, which includes operations in more than 200 countries and territories. It will provide support on the ground for the local community engagement needed to deploy new Interceptors, as well as in the subsequent processing of the collected plastic via waste management expertise in support of a circular economy. The Ocean Cleanup and Coca-Cola will work together to secure the new partners and investment needed to continue to scale the enterprise through the roll-out of additional Interceptor solutions, as well as to secure licensing support and deploy River Monitoring System (RMS) cameras to conduct further analysis of river pollution.

    The Coca-Cola Company is taking holistic actions to tackle the issue of plastic waste through its vision for a World Without Waste. There are three fundamental global goals: (1) make 100% of our packaging recyclable globally by 2025—and use at least 50% recycled material in packaging by 2030; (2) collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by 2030; and (3) work together to support a healthy, debris-free environment. Going further and faster where possible, Coca-Cola is also investing in new technologies, packaging materials and package-less innovations, including new enhanced recycling, ultra-light-weighting technologies and plant-based technologies, as well as dispensed solutions. It recently set a goal that by 2025, depending on business growth, it would use approximately 20% less virgin plastic derived from fossil fuels worldwide than it does today.

    Tackling plastic waste requires action and thinking from the best and the brightest, including civil society, industry peers, and the public sector. Accordingly, The Coca-Cola Company has helped to establish or has joined global partnerships that will help to realize the vision for a World Without Waste. The collective goal is to encourage more people to recycle and reuse and more organizations to invest in the circular economy, in which products and materials at the end of their useful life retain their value and are returned to the manufacturing process as part of a closed loop in which little, if anything, is wasted.

    ABOUT THE OCEAN CLEANUP

    The Ocean Cleanup develops advanced technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic. They aim to achieve this goal by taking a two-pronged approach: stemming the inflow via rivers and cleaning up what has already accumulated in the ocean. For the latter, The Ocean Cleanup is developing large-scale systems to efficiently concentrate the plastic for periodic removal. This plastic will then be used to create durable products and fund continued cleanup, making cleanup itself circular. In 2019, the organization launched the other half of their solution, the Interceptor™, to extract plastic in rivers before reaching the ocean. Founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup now employs approximately 95 engineers and researchers. The foundation is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Другие новости по темам: The Ocean Cleanup, Coca-Cola  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 3

18:16 Marinvest set to boost its digitalization process and cut fuel consumption with Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight
18:00 NOVATEK and TotalEnergies sign MOU on decarbonization, hydrogen and renewables
17:46 China Merchants Jinling Shipyard starts construction of the first new Superstar ro-pax for Finnlines
17:16 Construction of Skandia Gateway proceeds according to plan
17:16 Sweden’s first inland shipping barge shuttle service has started from Stockholm Norvik Port
16:53 Damen Shipyards Galati lays keel of Combat Support Ship
16:51 NOVATEK and TotalEnergies sign Share Purchase Agreement on 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
16:30 New alliance to take position in Norwegian offshore wind
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2021
16:07 ICS welcomes Mission Innovation’s ‘Mission for Shipping’ and highlights potential funding partnership with 5billion USD Maritime R&D Fund
15:57 The Ocean Cleanup and The Coca-Cola Company announce partnership
15:45 Severstal to supply metal structures for Rosterminalugol’s wind/dust protection screens
14:38 USC’s Lotos shipyard floats out first block of LSP “A” substructure’s central part
14:01 Ports of Stockholm to invest in new cruise ship quay
13:13 The largest clipper in the world built in Brodosplit
12:37 2nd Int’l Maritime Defense Exhibition & Conference (IMDEC) gathers pace as African ports attract $50 bn investment
12:14 Nineteen port customers recognized with Blue Circle Awards for voluntary efforts to conserve energy and reduce emissions at the Port of Vancouver
11:33 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2021 fell by 23% YoY
11:19 Wärtsilä gets contract to supply Gas Cargo Handling Systems for Very Large Gas Carrier
11:08 The Grimaldi Group will operate the Naples-Cagliari-Palermo ro-pax line
10:41 Cargo turnover of NCSP Group in QI’2021 fell by 19.3% YoY
10:20 APL revises Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to Europe
09:58 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on June 03
09:39 Oil prices rise driven by decrease of hydrocarbon reserves
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of June 2
09:16 Bureau Veritas to undertake project certification of UK’s Moray West offshore windfarm
08:11 LNG conversion project “Münsterland” reaches final stage with finishing the interior

2021 June 2

18:50 CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Piacenza & Northern Italy
18:30 Versluys Logistics, Ostend-Bruges International Airport and Port of Zeebrugge plan to set up a combined sea and air logistics freight platform
18:07 A Singapore-registered containership ‘X-Press Pearl’ caught fire on 20 May 2021 in the waters of Sri Lanka
17:33 Concordia Damen signs historic contract with Lenten Scheepvaart for first ever inland hydrogen vessel
16:51 Construction of the first new Superstar ro-pax has begun
16:04 Cutter Suction Dredger Willem van Rubroeck embarks on its career in Mauritania
15:28 New KOTTA container model demonstrated at MSCC Bronka
15:03 DNV awards ICT AiP for new liquid hydrogen membrane containment system
14:34 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 25% more people in 4M'2021
14:13 Creation ‘HyXchange’ hydrogen exchange a step closer
13:40 BIMCO sets sights on a global electronic bill of lading standard
13:26 NOVATEK and Zhejiang Energy sign Heads of Agreement on LNG supply
13:02 New Chinese emissions legislation set to spur MAN Engine sales
12:33 Russia’s State Duma approved in first reading draft law on strengthening responsibility for oil spills
12:11 Kalmar introduces new remote services for container terminals
11:55 METIS opens subsidiary in Canada as part of international growth strategy
11:40 DSME contracted Wärtsilä to supply Gas Cargo Handling Systems for another Very Large Gas Carrier
11:29 ClassNK Consulting Service Co., Ltd. adds new course for cybersecurity training service
11:04 Alfa Laval has completed the acquisition of StormGeo
10:37 Solstad signs a new contract for the CSV Normand Ocean with DeepOcean
10:19 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to West Africa
10:08 AVEVA and IMI extend their collaboration with new partnership to accelerate maritime sector digital transformation in the Middle East and Africa
09:45 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on June 02
09:30 Throughput of Azov port in 5M’2021 climbed by 10% YoY
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of June 1

2021 June 1

18:37 Korean Register introduced new class notations for container securing devices
18:06 Alfa Laval wins record order within renewable energy
17:36 Total transit time for shipments from Shanghai to St. Petersburg is 24 days via MSC combined service
17:09 PETRONAS awards Limbayong Deepwater EPCIC contract to TechnipFMC
17:06 DFDS starts Oslo - Frederikshavn - Copenhagen service on 2 July
16:37 BPA holds a steel-cutting ceremony for a green port guide vessel
16:12 Vympel Shipyard launched armament support ship of Project 20360М named Gennady Dmitriyev
15:38 CTI-Maritec opens Shanghai fuel test centre as it unveils new “fuel expert” system