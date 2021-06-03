2021 June 3 14:38

USC’s Lotos shipyard floats out first block of LSP “A” substructure’s central part

Image source: USC intended for the development of the Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) says that Lotos shipyard of its Southern Center of Shipbuilding has floated out the first block of the ice-resistant platform LSP “A” substructure’s central part.



The central part of the LSP “A” substructure consists of 11 steel blocks being built at three production facilities of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding. 7 more blocks will be floated out in June. Each 17-meter high block weighs 400 – 450 tonnes.



When floated out the blocks will undergo further construction works and stability trials before they will be prepared for transportation to the outfitting yard in Kaliningrad.

Offshore platform LSP “A” was laid down under investment project of Gazprom in June 2020. The offshore ice-resistant fixed submersible platform anchored to the seabed by steel piles is intended for the development of the Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field. LSP “A” consists of principal structural parts: its jacket, deck and superstructure. The superstructure on top of the platform will include main and auxiliary drilling modules, operational and energy complexes and living quarters. LSP “A” is being constructed under a 'distributed shipyard' principle. Several shipbuilding companies of Russia’s European part will build the platform modules which will be later delivered to Kaliningrad for final assembly and outfitting.

The platform will be more than 135 meters long, 69 meters wide, 41 meters tall from the base to the helicopter pad, and its weight will exceed 40,000 tons in total.

The Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field was discovered on the shelf in the Gulf of Ob in 2000. Its natural gas reserves are estimated at 550 billion cubic meters.

Related links:

Manufacture of auxiliary drilling modules for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” is underway>>>>

Zvezdochka Repair Yard starts assembly of jacket of LSP “A” offshore ice resistant platform >>>>

First sections for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” shipped to outfitting yard >>>>

Construction of ice-resistant platform for Gazprom’s field on Arctic shelf begins in Astrakhan >>>>



Photos provided by United Shipbuilding Corporation