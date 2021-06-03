  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 3 13:13

    The largest clipper in the world built in Brodosplit

    The “Golden Horizon” is the largest square-rigged cruise ship in the world, according to Brodosplit's release. The type of clipper sailing boat with such square-rigged sails is called Bark. In a way, it is a replica of the famous sailing ship France II, which was built in 1913.

    The clipper is 162 meters long and 18.5 meters wide. It has five masts with 36 cross sails with a total area of ​​6,347 square meters. The largest mast is an impressive 63 meters high and weighs 24 tons, and the largest cross is 31 meters long. This luxurious vessel can accommodate up to 272 passengers and will provide the service under the Tradewind Voyages from the UK. As far as itineraries are concerned, it is designed for voyages according to "where the wind and sea currents take it". The name itself, "Tradewind", reveals that the voyages on this clipper refer to great destinations in various seas around the world. Traveling by “Golden Horizon” does not include going in and out of the same ports. The plan is to be constantly on the move and sail around the world.

    The “Golden Horizon” will allow guests to explore the world and oceans more sustainably. All trips are planned based on prevailing wind and currents around the world, often following traditional trade routes, a genuine maritime experience.

    Golden Horizon data:
     Length: 162 meters
     Width: 18.50 meters
     Maximum draft: 6.40 meters
     Displacement: 8440 tons
     Sail area: 6347 square meters
     Speed: 10 to 17 knots
     Cabins: 140
     Guests: 272
     Crew: 159

    The sailing boat is 162 meters long with a carrying capacity of 2,000 tons. There are five decks, and the vessel can accommodate 272 passengers in 140 luxury cabins as well as 159 crew members. It is luxuriously decorated, but with a flair and atmosphere reminiscent of old sailing ships. There is a library and large lounges, one of which extends to three decks.

    The vessel is equipped with the most modern navigation and communication equipment. Each cabin has internet, telephone, television, music, and other means of entertainment, and a Wi-Fi signal covers the entire vessel. On the open decks, there are three bars and three pools, one of which is intended for diving. The kitchen extends over three decks. Air conditioning onboard is designed according to the highest standards to meet the comfort of passengers in all conditions.

    The clipper is, among other things, unique in that it is exclusively intended for sailing, although it is equipped with two independent electric propulsion motors. The larger one has the strength of 2500 kilowatt hours and the smaller one 1700 kilowatt-hours. With a total energy consumption of about 4,200-kilowatt hours, it consumes about two tons of oil per hour. With a tank of 800 tons, the engine will be able to cover 400 hours of driving without refueling.

    Six lifeboats will be used as tender boats for transporting passengers to smaller ports or beaches. There are also eight rafts, four sports boats, and two smaller boats.

    This is the first sailboat in the world with the “Safe Return to Port” security system. It meets all the requirements of the US Coast Guard, as well as the US Public Health Service. This is the only sailboat in the world to get the highest possible class for noise and vibration.

    An innovative system “Safe Return to Port” is a novelty in the Croatian market, because since 2010 there are new standards for increasing the safety of passenger ships, passengers, and crew. This system denotes that all key equipment onboard has been duplicated, which is why the construction of two engine rooms with all devices to produce electricity and water, and all fuel and lubricant systems, and another additional command bridge is planned.

    Onboard, practically everything is doubled, so in case of any failure, fire, or flood of any space or zone on the vessel, it will be able to return to the port from almost 2000 NM, which is the furthest point from the mainland.

    It is predicted to sail all the seas of the world, even in the Arctic and Antarctic, which is why it was built to comply with the requirements for the ice class. The sailboat speed will be around 16 knots, and it is predicted that it will be able to sail up to 20 knots with the right weather conditions and the right crew. The two-engine drive enables the speed of 17 knots, with rotating propellers, a bow thruster, and two rudders, which is why it is exceptionally maneuverable.

    The clipper is, among other things, unique in that it is exclusively intended for sailing, although it is equipped with two independent electric propulsion motors. The larger one has the strength of 2500 kilowatt hours and the smaller one 1700 kilowatt-hours. With a total energy consumption of about 4,200-kilowatt hours, it consumes about two tons of oil per hour. With a tank of 800 tons, the engine will be able to cover 400 hours of driving without refueling.

    Six lifeboats will be used as tender boats for transporting passengers to smaller ports or beaches. There are also eight rafts, four sports boats, and two smaller boats.

    This is the first sailboat in the world with the “Safe Return to Port” security system. It meets all the requirements of the US Coast Guard, as well as the US Public Health Service. This is the only sailboat in the world to get the highest possible class for noise and vibration.

    An innovative system “Safe Return to Port” is a novelty in the Croatian market, because since 2010 there are new standards for increasing the safety of passenger ships, passengers, and crew. This system denotes that all key equipment onboard has been duplicated, which is why the construction of two engine rooms with all devices to produce electricity and water, and all fuel and lubricant systems, and another additional command bridge is planned.

    Onboard, practically everything is doubled, so in case of any failure, fire, or flood of any space or zone on the vessel, it will be able to return to the port from almost 2000 NM, which is the furthest point from the mainland.

    It is predicted to sail all the seas of the world, even in the Arctic and Antarctic, which is why it was built to comply with the requirements for the ice class. The sailboat speed will be around 16 knots, and it is predicted that it will be able to sail up to 20 knots with the right weather conditions and the right crew. The two-engine drive enables the speed of 17 knots, with rotating propellers, a bow thruster, and two rudders, which is why it is exceptionally maneuverable.

    Such a vessel was extremely complicated to build, but Brodosplit completed the task.

Другие новости по темам: Brodosplit, cruise ship  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 3

18:16 Marinvest set to boost its digitalization process and cut fuel consumption with Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight
18:00 NOVATEK and TotalEnergies sign MOU on decarbonization, hydrogen and renewables
17:46 China Merchants Jinling Shipyard starts construction of the first new Superstar ro-pax for Finnlines
17:16 Construction of Skandia Gateway proceeds according to plan
17:16 Sweden’s first inland shipping barge shuttle service has started from Stockholm Norvik Port
16:53 Damen Shipyards Galati lays keel of Combat Support Ship
16:51 NOVATEK and TotalEnergies sign Share Purchase Agreement on 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
16:30 New alliance to take position in Norwegian offshore wind
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2021
16:07 ICS welcomes Mission Innovation’s ‘Mission for Shipping’ and highlights potential funding partnership with 5billion USD Maritime R&D Fund
15:57 The Ocean Cleanup and The Coca-Cola Company announce partnership
15:45 Severstal to supply metal structures for Rosterminalugol’s wind/dust protection screens
14:38 USC’s Lotos shipyard floats out first block of LSP “A” substructure’s central part
14:01 Ports of Stockholm to invest in new cruise ship quay
13:13 The largest clipper in the world built in Brodosplit
12:37 2nd Int’l Maritime Defense Exhibition & Conference (IMDEC) gathers pace as African ports attract $50 bn investment
12:14 Nineteen port customers recognized with Blue Circle Awards for voluntary efforts to conserve energy and reduce emissions at the Port of Vancouver
11:33 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2021 fell by 23% YoY
11:19 Wärtsilä gets contract to supply Gas Cargo Handling Systems for Very Large Gas Carrier
11:08 The Grimaldi Group will operate the Naples-Cagliari-Palermo ro-pax line
10:41 Cargo turnover of NCSP Group in QI’2021 fell by 19.3% YoY
10:20 APL revises Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to Europe
09:58 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on June 03
09:39 Oil prices rise driven by decrease of hydrocarbon reserves
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of June 2
09:16 Bureau Veritas to undertake project certification of UK’s Moray West offshore windfarm
08:11 LNG conversion project “Münsterland” reaches final stage with finishing the interior

2021 June 2

18:50 CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Piacenza & Northern Italy
18:30 Versluys Logistics, Ostend-Bruges International Airport and Port of Zeebrugge plan to set up a combined sea and air logistics freight platform
18:07 A Singapore-registered containership ‘X-Press Pearl’ caught fire on 20 May 2021 in the waters of Sri Lanka
17:33 Concordia Damen signs historic contract with Lenten Scheepvaart for first ever inland hydrogen vessel
16:51 Construction of the first new Superstar ro-pax has begun
16:04 Cutter Suction Dredger Willem van Rubroeck embarks on its career in Mauritania
15:28 New KOTTA container model demonstrated at MSCC Bronka
15:03 DNV awards ICT AiP for new liquid hydrogen membrane containment system
14:34 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 25% more people in 4M'2021
14:13 Creation ‘HyXchange’ hydrogen exchange a step closer
13:40 BIMCO sets sights on a global electronic bill of lading standard
13:26 NOVATEK and Zhejiang Energy sign Heads of Agreement on LNG supply
13:02 New Chinese emissions legislation set to spur MAN Engine sales
12:33 Russia’s State Duma approved in first reading draft law on strengthening responsibility for oil spills
12:11 Kalmar introduces new remote services for container terminals
11:55 METIS opens subsidiary in Canada as part of international growth strategy
11:40 DSME contracted Wärtsilä to supply Gas Cargo Handling Systems for another Very Large Gas Carrier
11:29 ClassNK Consulting Service Co., Ltd. adds new course for cybersecurity training service
11:04 Alfa Laval has completed the acquisition of StormGeo
10:37 Solstad signs a new contract for the CSV Normand Ocean with DeepOcean
10:19 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to West Africa
10:08 AVEVA and IMI extend their collaboration with new partnership to accelerate maritime sector digital transformation in the Middle East and Africa
09:45 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on June 02
09:30 Throughput of Azov port in 5M’2021 climbed by 10% YoY
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of June 1

2021 June 1

18:37 Korean Register introduced new class notations for container securing devices
18:06 Alfa Laval wins record order within renewable energy
17:36 Total transit time for shipments from Shanghai to St. Petersburg is 24 days via MSC combined service
17:09 PETRONAS awards Limbayong Deepwater EPCIC contract to TechnipFMC
17:06 DFDS starts Oslo - Frederikshavn - Copenhagen service on 2 July
16:37 BPA holds a steel-cutting ceremony for a green port guide vessel
16:12 Vympel Shipyard launched armament support ship of Project 20360М named Gennady Dmitriyev
15:38 CTI-Maritec opens Shanghai fuel test centre as it unveils new “fuel expert” system