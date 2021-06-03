2021 June 3 11:33

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2021 fell by 23% YoY

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-May 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals exceeded 329,100 tonnes, down 23% versus 428,100 tonnes sold in January-May 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 264,000 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 53,300 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume. Lubes sales totaled 12 million tonnes.

The number of bunker operations fell from 1,448 to 1,375.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.



