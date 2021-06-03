  The version for the print
    Nineteen port customers recognized with Blue Circle Awards for voluntary efforts to conserve energy and reduce emissions at the Port of Vancouver

    Yesterday, at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s virtual Annual General Meeting, thirteen shipping lines, four coastal marine operators and two terminal operators were recognized for their voluntary efforts to conserve energy and reduce emissions at the Port of Vancouver, according to the company's release.

    The port authority’s Blue Circle awards were presented to port customers that excel in environmental stewardship and attain the highest level of participation in the port authority’s voluntary environmental programs such as the EcoAction Program and the Energy Action Initiative.

    Since 2007, the port authority’s EcoAction Program has provided discounts of up to 47% on harbour dues for ship operators who follow environmental best practices. In 2020, over 750 vessels were awarded with an EcoAction discount, saving nearly $1.6 million in harbour dues.

    The Energy Action Initiative is a joint program operated by the port authority in partnership with BC Hydro that helps terminal operators and port tenants enhance their energy conservation practices. In 2020, the initiative helped implement seven energy conservation projects on port lands, resulting in annual energy savings of 1,400,000 kWh for the port tenants.

    2020 Blue Circle Award recipients in the EcoAction Program category:
    Shipping Lines
     COSCO SHIPPING
     Evergreen Line
     Fednav Ltd.
     G2 Ocean Shipping Canada Limited
     Hapag-Lloyd
     HMM
     “K” Line
     MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (Canada) Inc.
     ONE – Ocean Network Express
     Pacific Basin Shipping (Canada) Ltd.
     SM LINE
     Westwood Shipping Lines
     Yang Ming
    Coastal Marine Operators
     BC Ferries
     North Arm Transportation
     SAAM Towage Canada
     Seaspan ULC
    Terminal Operators:
     Cascadia Port Management Corporation
     Viterra Pacific Elevators
     
    About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

    The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the federal agency responsible for the stewardship of the Port of Vancouver. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, is financially self-sufficient and does not rely on tax dollars for operations. The port authority has control over the use of port land and water, which includes more than 16,000 hectares of water, over 1,500 hectares of land, and approximately 350 kilometres of shoreline. The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s largest port, and the third largest in North America by tonnes of cargo. Enabling the trade of approximately $240 billion in goods with more than 170 countries, port activities sustain 115,300 jobs, $7 billion in wages, and $11.9 billion in GDP across Canada.

    About the Blue Circle Awards:

    The Blue Circle Awards recognize marine carriers and terminal operators that excel in environmental stewardship and attain the highest participation rates in the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s EcoAction Program and Energy Action Initiative. The EcoAction Program recognizes a variety of fuel, technology and environmental management options that are eligible to receive discounted harbour due rates. Ships may qualify for one of three levels in the EcoAction Program: Gold, Silver or Bronze. Marine carriers and operators can apply for the program at each call or provide an annual declaration for their vessels. Energy Action Initiative is a joint program with BC Hydro that helps terminal operators and other port tenants enhance their energy-conservation practices and save costs.

