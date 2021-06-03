2021 June 3 10:20

APL revises Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to Europe

A Peak Season Surcharge (PSS-00) will apply to tariff or service contract rates for all cargo moving under the scope as outlined effective July 1st, 2021 for all APL cargo on the following lanes:

From/via: All Asia (includes Far East) Ports of Loading

To: All European Ports of Discharge and inland points

Amount:

USD 500 per 20' (all types)

USD 1000 per 40' (all types)

USD 1000 per 40'HC (all types)

USD 1000 per 40' (reefer types)

USD 1000 per 45' (all types)

The PSS-00 will not apply to shipment rates from Guam port of loading.