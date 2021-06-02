2021 June 2 18:30

Versluys Logistics, Ostend-Bruges International Airport and Port of Zeebrugge plan to set up a combined sea and air logistics freight platform

Following the exclusive cooperation agreement between Versluys and the Ostend-Bruges International Airport to develop a 'Cargo Village' with logistics real estate on certain parts of the airport, a letter of intent has been signed today between Versluys Logistics and Port of Zeebrugge. This declaration of intent will form the basis for an ambitious concept that should eventually lead to the integration of a joint sea/air freight supply chain.’ Both parties commit themselves to connect their respective gateways to the world in an overarching logistic 'sea & air gateway', according to the company's release.



Through a collective market approach, Versluys Logistics and Port of Zeebrugge will profile themselves as one large logistics platform that offers a solution for contemporary and future logistics challenges. The integration of the different logistics levels can be relevant in two ways. On the one hand, part of the sea or air freight segment can be interchanged. Whereas, on the other hand, the two separate segments can be complementary, which creates the ability to support new forms of distribution. This complementarity between port and airport provides more options, more flexibility and a better grip on the logistics chain as a whole.