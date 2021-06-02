2021 June 2 13:02

New Chinese emissions legislation set to spur MAN Engine sales

MAN Energy Solutions has developed a new small-bore engine solution that complies with China’s Stage II – commonly known as the C2-emission standard (GB15097 regulation) – due to enter into force in July 2021, according to the company's release. The new legislation will primarily apply to inland waterways, coastal areas and most rivers, covering domestic bulk carriers, feeder containers, oil tankers, passenger RoRos and government vessels. The company expects the introduction of C2 to grow sales of its small-bore, four-stroke MAN L21/31 engine type as a result.

Directive limits relate not just to NOx and hydrocarbons (HC) but also to particulate matter (PM), which is attracting increased focus from the maritime industry. The limits are particularly challenging for type 2 marine engines with single-cylinder displacements of under 15 litres, and an overall power output of <2,000 kW.

MAN Energy Solutions states that the L21/31 can fulfill classification requirements as both controllable-pitch-propeller (CPP) propulsion and genset applications. Based on recent research, MAN is already capable of pursuing the engine’s official emission certificates from the China Classification Society but continues to develop more advanced solutions with its licensees to further reduce the environmental impact of the engine, as well as customers’ operational costs.