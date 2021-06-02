2021 June 2 12:33

Russia’s State Duma approved in first reading draft law on strengthening responsibility for oil spills

On 1 June 2021, the State Duma of the Russian Federation approved in the first reading the amendments into the Russian Federation Code of Administrative Offences in the part of strengthening responsibility for violation of environmental safety requirements while conducting works on subsoil use, says press center of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.

According to Aleksandr Kozlov, Minister of Natural Resources, the main purpose of the draft law not to punish but to help comply with the requirements in the interest of the companies.