2021 June 2 12:11

Kalmar introduces new remote services for container terminals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, introduces new remote services for manual and automated container terminals. The Kalmar Remote Service offering now includes three new services: Kalmar Maintenance Remote Support, Kalmar Automation and Software Monitoring and Kalmar Remote Automation Engineer that complement the current Kalmar Software Maintenance and Support (M&S) agreement available for Kalmar’s automation customers, according to the company's release.

Efficient container handling operations rely on state-of-the-art systems and solutions, capable personnel to use them as well as the ability to continuously improve operations. Kalmar’s new remote services enable terminal operators to leverage Kalmar’s in-depth experience and expertise to optimise equipment and software availability and continuously improve their operations, no matter where they are in the world.



Kalmar Maintenance Remote Support is a data-driven service that helps customers optimise equipment availability and reduce downtime of both manual and automated fleets. It helps customers ensure that their fleet performs according to the terminal’s Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The support covers Shuttle and Straddle Carriers connected to the Kalmar Cloud and it will be extended to automatic stacking cranes, rubber-tyred gantry cranes and rail-mounted gantry cranes in the future. The support will be offered in three levels:

Periodic Health Checks: monthly reports and servicing recommendations to continuously develop equipment to ensure the efficient running of the equipment.

Continuous Proactive Monitoring: monthly reports and servicing recommendations plus proactive support from Kalmar experts according to the agreed service level.

Predictive Support and Monitoring: monthly reports, servicing recommendations, proactive support as well as predictive identification and resolution of equipment issues according to the agreed service level. The predictive part of the offering is in the development phase.



Kalmar Automation and Software Monitoring and Kalmar Remote Automation Engineer are extensions of the Kalmar Software Maintenance and Support (M&S) agreement. By adding new remote engineer and monitoring services to their M&S agreement, customers can gain expert help to ensure smooth day-to-day operations, boost continuous development and enhance the agreed service level (SLA) if needed. These extensions are available for customers with the Kalmar One automation system in use at their terminal.

Kalmar Automation and Software Monitoring continuously monitors the health of the customer’s Kalmar One automation system. It also includes expert analyses on automation system data to spot anomalies and improvement points. Kalmar’s global expert team will get alerts of deviations as well as initiate actions and provide recommendations to solve possible issues according to the agreed service level. This will help customers maximise automation system performance and minimise reaction times in exceptional situations.

Kalmar Remote Automation Engineer enables customers to extend their Kalmar automation services with faster resolution and response times and cover the 1st level end-user support remotely. Kalmar’s team of experts will help customers operate their automation solution, identify issues and provide solutions that ensure increased uptime and operational availability. Kalmar can also assist customers with their optimisation and software quality assurance remotely.



