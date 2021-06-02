  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

    METIS opens subsidiary in Canada as part of international growth strategy

    Maritime data analytics specialist METIS Cyberspace Technology says it has opened a fully owned subsidiary in Vancouver, Canada to enhance its service to local customers and generate new business throughout North America.

    As part of the company’s global growth strategy, the establishment of a regional office allows METIS to support local shipowners with their digital transformation journeys and help them to meet sustainability requirements.

    The new subsidiary is led by Dimitris Bouras, Managing Director, METIS Cyberspace Technology (Canada) Inc. An experienced electrical engineer with post-graduate degrees in wireless digital communications, Bouras specialises in IoT and distributed cloud technologies for the maritime industry. He will oversee METIS’s sales and business development activities in North America aiming to consolidate its presence in what is an increasingly significant region for the company.

    “We are delighted to be expanding our operations in North America,” says Bouras. “Demand is growing for our services in Canada and the United States, and it is essential that we reinforce our presence in the region to provide the best possible support to local shipowners. I am honoured and excited to be leading the company’s development in this part of the world.”

    In 2020, METIS joined forces with the Vancouver Maritime Centre for Climate (VMCC) initiative, which aims to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions shipping in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, home to Canada’s largest port, Vancouver. As a member of the VMCC steering committee, Bouras has an active role in the definition and achievement of the group’s ambitious targets.

    “Vancouver is a major maritime hub with a strategic location connecting North America with Asia-Pacific,” he says. “The city’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact aligns with our own ideals as a company. Thanks to our new regional office, we can help shipowners in North America reap the rewards of digitalisation – and reduce emissions in line with national targets, international regulations and climate initiatives.”

    METIS Cyberspace Technology (Canada) Inc. is the first of METIS’s overseas locations. With headquarters in Athens, Greece, and with established partnership agreements in various maritime hubs globally, the company plans to open a second overseas office in Singapore later in 2021.  This will support its growing presence with shipowners throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

    “By the end of this year, we will have offices in three of the most important shipping centres and busiest ports worldwide,” says Andreas Symeonidis, Marketing Manager, METIS Cyberspace Technology. “With a growing number of shipping companies from around the globe deploying our solutions, our continued expansion will provide truly local service to our customers, fleetwide.  To that end, we will be announcing further new locations in the near future.

    METIS Cyberspace Technology specializes in Data Acquisition, Real-time Performance Monitoring and Intelligent Analytics for the Maritime Industry, based on advanced Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence techniques. Based in Athens, the core of METIS is its team of skilled engineers and researchers whose innovative thinking, maritime business know-how and expertise in high-end technologies are empowering shipping’s digital transformation. Established in 2016, METIS is majority-owned by maritime-focused environmental engineering group ERMA FIRST.

