2021 June 2 11:40

DSME contracted Wärtsilä to supply Gas Cargo Handling Systems for another Very Large Gas Carrier

The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply another of its successful Gas Cargo Handling Systems, emphasizing once again the efficiency and reliability of the system, according to the company's release. This latest order was placed by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in April 2021. The Wärtsilä system will be installed in a 91,000 cbm capacity Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessel being built for a tanker operator.

The state-of-the-art Wärtsilä system includes a LPG reliquefaction system for cargo condensing and an automated control system. Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for June 2022.

Wärtsilä in brief:

