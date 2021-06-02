2021 June 2 11:29

ClassNK Consulting Service Co., Ltd. adds new course for cybersecurity training service

ClassNK Consulting Service Co., Ltd. (NKCS) says it has added a new course named "Maritime Cyber Security Technical Course (Attack Method) for Responsible Officers in Land" for its e-learning cybersecurity training service.



This service has been adopted by a number of ship management companies and manning companies. It has been well received because it is easy to learn anywhere with an online environment, and it covers the requirements for proficiency training in the ISM Code Chapter 6. The new course describes the actual incidents occurred in the maritime industry, attack methods, and countermeasures. This service is provided in cooperation with KDDI Corporation (KDDI) and KDDI Digital Security (KDS).



This service can be used worldwide, enabling uniform and up-to-date cybersecurity education for multi-national ship crews and ICT personnel. As the digitalization of ships progresses, appropriate and continuous training of human resources will be the key to preventing cyber incidents. The service contents will be updated and expanded constantly.