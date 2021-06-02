2021 June 2 10:19

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to West Africa

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as from July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.

Below are the FAK rates for a sample list of corridors, commodities and container types where the rate increase is effective:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North Europe, West Mediterranean, Atlantic, Adriatic, East Mediterranean (excluding Turkey), Black Sea, North Africa, Baltic, Scandinavia

Destination Range: To West Africa

Date of application: July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice