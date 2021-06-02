2021 June 2 09:30

Throughput of Azov port in 5M’2021 climbed by 10% YoY

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-May 2021, seaport of Azov handled 3.152 million tonnes of cargo, up 10%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 9%, year-on-year, to 2.822 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, exports rose by 15% to 1.477 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 4% to 1.161 million tonnes, transit - by 21% to 330,000 tonnes, while imports fell by 4% to 184,000 tonnes,



In the reported period, handling of coal grew 2.9 times to 411,000 tonnes, grain handling climbed by 1% to 2.179 million tonnes, oil products - by 2% to 347,000 tonnes.



In January-May 2021, the port of Azov registered 1,000 arrivals and 1,023 departures versus 943 arrivals and 946 departures in January-May 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.