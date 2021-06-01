2021 June 1 17:09

PETRONAS awards Limbayong Deepwater EPCIC contract to TechnipFMC

PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) has awarded the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning contract for subsea production system, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) for its Limbayong Deepwater Development Project to FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC, according to the company's release.



Limbayong is an oil and non-associated gas field located 120 kilometres offshore Sabah in water depths of between 900 and 1,200 metres. The field consists of 10 deepwater wells which tie back to the project’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading unit while the subsea system is made up of SURF.



The project will pave the way for the development of the surrounding prospects within an 18 to 30 kilometres of its vicinity. This will subsequently translate into more opportunities and economic spin-offs for the local support industry.