2021 June 1 18:06

Alfa Laval wins record order within renewable energy

Alfa Laval has won a SEK 415 million order to supply processing systems and equipment for feedstock pretreatment to a U.S. refinery that is switching from traditional petroleum refining to renewable biofuel production, according to the company's release.

The landmark order is among the largest to date for Alfa Laval. It follows strategic investments made by the company in adapting its technologies to develop state-of-the-art equipment for renewable diesel (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) production. The equipment will support the fuel industry’s transition from the current processes to more sustainable solutions.

In this case, the customer is converting a petroleum refinery into a biofuel plant that will supply the transportation industry. Alfa Laval will deliver systems for pretreating fats and oils and handling wastewater at the biofuel plant.

Delivery is scheduled for 2022. The order is booked in the Food Systems business unit of the Food & Water Division and also in part in the Energy Division.

