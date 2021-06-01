2021 June 1 17:06

DFDS starts Oslo - Frederikshavn - Copenhagen service on 2 July

DFDS has announced that its Oslo – Frederikshavn – Copenhagen route will resume on 2 July for Pearl Seaways and 3 July for Crown Seaways.

Kim Heiberg, Route Director, says: “Back in April, we communicated our hope to resume sailings on 7 June, but because of ongoing travel restrictions we once again have to postpone until the start of July. Yet, that must not overshadow the good news. As reopening and vaccination plans are progressing in a positive direction, we are setting all sails to ensure that we can start up on 2 July out of Copenhagen and 3 July out of Oslo.“

During June, Pearl Seaways and Crown Seaways will continue their lay-up period. Crew members and shore-based staff will continue to be on the government’s aid package until they are called back to prepare for the reopening of the route.



