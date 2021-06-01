2021 June 1 16:12

Vympel Shipyard launched armament support ship of Project 20360М named Gennady Dmitriyev

Image source: Yaroslavl Region Government ship ordered by RF Defence Ministry is the largest ever built by the shipyard

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipyard has launched the new generation armament support ship of Project 20360М, named Gennady Dmitriyev, today, 1 June 2021, says press center of the Yaroslavl Region Government.

The ship’s weight exceeds 2,200 tonnes, length - 77 m, width – 16 m, depth – 14 m, displacement – over 3,600 t.

Yaroslavl Region Governor Dmitry Mironov congratulated the shipyard personnel with the achievement adding that the company is about to join United Shipbuilding Corporation. The contract planned for signing at the Petersburg Economic Forum will ensure new orders for the Rybinsk based shipyard, he said.

The new ship is intended for accepting/storage and delivery of armament to submarines and surface warships. The ship features ice-reinforced hull, double sides and double bottom, two cargo holds, a place for containers, a 20-tonne crane and a helicopter deck.

Vympel Shipyard builds medium- light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Established in 1930, the company currently employs 1,420 people.

Photos from the website of the Yaroslavl Region Government