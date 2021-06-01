  The version for the print
    Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.5% in 5M’2021

    The growth was registered in the segments of ferrous metal, grain and coal, decrease – chemicals and crude oil

    In January-May 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 525.7 million tonnes of cargo, up 3.5%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 155 million tonnes of coal (+9.4%, year-on-year); coke – 4.7 million tonnes (+4.1%); crude oil and oil products – 89.9 million tonnes (-2.2%); iron and manganese ore – 49.5 million tonnes (-0.7%); ferrous metal – 28.8 million tonnes (+0.5%); ferrous metal scrap – 6.3 million tonnes (+24.7%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 27.4 million tonnes (+5.6%); cement – 9.3 million tonnes (+6.1%); timber – 17.9 million tonnes (+2.1%); grain – 11 million tonnes (+14%); construction cargo – 49.4 million tonnes (-3.3%); nonferrous and sulfuric ores – 8.2 million tonnes (+0.6%); chemicals and soda – 10.2 million tonnes (-3.1%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 13.6 million tonnes (+6.7%); other cargoes including containerized cargo – 44.5 million tonnes (+6.3%).

    From the beginning of 2021, freight turnover totaled 1,088 billion tariff ton-km (+4.6%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 1,373.9 billion ton-km (+4.1%).

    In May, loading totaled 110.9 million tonnes, + 10.3%, year-on-year.

    In May 2021, freight turnover rose by 8.3%, year-on-year, to 227.5 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 7.7% to 286.1 billion ton-km.

