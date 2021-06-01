2021 June 1 11:59

Kandalaksha Gulf VTS obtains certificate of conformity

In accordance with the certification results carried out by the specialized organization the FSUE "Rosmorport" Murmansk Branch received a Rosmorrechflot certificate No. VTS-3/1-3218-2021 dated 21.04.2021 on Kandalaksha Gulf VTS compliance with the technical and operational requirements for the VTS of the second category, established by order of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation No. 226 dated 23.07.2015 and IMO Resolution А.857 (20).

In 2016, the Kandalaksha Gulf VTS, which was completed in 2015, successfully passed the first examination for compliance with the requirements for VTS, Rosmorport says in a press release.

In 2020, the Murmansk Branch carried out work on the transfer of the center of the Kandalaksha Gulf VTS to Murmansk, which made it possible to remotely manage the operation of the RTP in Kandalaksha and Mountain Krestovaya and at the same time reduce the operating costs of servicing the VTS equipment.

Today, the Kandalaksha Gulf VTS includes the VTS center (Murmansk), RTP (Kandalaksha) and RTP (Mountain Krestovaya).

Using the Kandalaksha Gulf VTS, the vessels in the area of ​its ​operation are provided with comprehensive navigation services, namely:

- detection of vessels on approaches to the areas of operation of the Kandalaksha Gulf VTS, establishment of communication with them, receipt of data on the vessel;

- transfer of navigation, operational and other information to vessels at the initiative of the operators of the Kandalaksha Gulf VTS or at the request of the vessel;

- assistance in navigation;

- organization of traffic, including planning and establishment of traffic regimes for vessels in the areas of operation of the Kandalaksha Gulf VTS;

- control over the movement of vessels and the position of vessels at anchorages.

Every year, the operators of the Kandalaksha Gulf VTS provide control over the navigation of up to 2.5 thousand vessels located within the range covered by the Kandalaksha Gulf VTS.