    New port to be established by PLC Caspiy in the Astrakhan Region

    Image source: SEZ LOTUS
    The port’s annual throughput is to make about 8 million tonnes by 2031

    Granting the status of SEZ LOTUS resident to PLC Caspiy has been considered at the first meeting of the special economic zone's expert board. Port-type SEZ LOTUS is established in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region.

    According to the press center of SEZ LOTUS, the meeting participants approved the project on creation of a modern port with a container terminal. Martrade Holding, leading German logistics company, is a strategic partner of the project.

    At the first phase of the project the investor is to equip the existing berths NoNo 8, 9 of Olya seaport. By the end of 2023, it is planned to put into operation four new terminals with a total capacity of 3.3 million tonnes. The second phase foresees the construction of a new port in the Ilmen Zaburunny area. Total investments into the project are estimated at over RUB 27 billion.

    The project is expected to generate at least 800 jobs will be created. The new port complex will occupy an area of 295 hectares.

    “The project is compliant to all strategic documents of the Port SEZ. It is aimed at the development of container shipping by the International Transport Corridor “Sever-Yug” (“North-South” – Ed.) across the Astrakhan Region primarily through creation of an advanced infrastructure for handling of containerized cargo which is currently absent in the region”, said Sergey Milushkin, General Director of SEZ Lotus.

    Efficient operation of the Port SEZ and the container terminal as it key infrastructure component will let the Russian Federation create a large trade and logistic hub on the Caspian Sea for cargo transport by the North-South corridor.

    Mirko Novak, Chairman of the regional group of the National Association of Logistics of Germany (BVL) in Russia confirmed the interest to the corridor as the Suez Canal alternative. Logistic companies of Germany are looking into expansion of the North-South corridor to the ports of Rostock and Hamburg.

    Port-type SEZ in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region near Olya seaport was established on 7 November 2020. Managing company of SEZ Lotus OJSC. Allocations from the federal budget exceed RUB 10 billion.

