2021 June 1 11:02

Haldor Topsoe establishes focused green hydrogen organization to accelerate electrolysis business

The new green hydrogen organization is fully dedicated to accelerating all aspects of Topsoe’s business within electrolysis, including development of high-performance electrolysis technology, sales, and partnerships, according to the company's release.

The organization will leverage Topsoe’s unique insights into solid oxide electrolysis, which is the most efficient electrolysis technology available today, producing up to 30% more green hydrogen from the same amount of renewable power, when compared to today’s standard technologies.

Cleantech entrepreneur Chokri Mousaoui will be new member of Topsoe’s Senior Leadership Team and Executive Vice President of the new organization, which is effective as of today.

Topsoe is determined to take a leading position in the burgeoning green hydrogen space, which, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast, has the potential to fulfil 17% of the global energy demand by 2050. Topsoe offers a unique end-to-end portfolio within green hydrogen production by electrolysis and the associated downstream production of ammonia, methanol, and e-fuels that offers customers high-value products, efficient distribution and storage, and high yields.



In March, Topsoe announced that it will build a large-scale SOEC electrolyzer manufacturing facility to meet customer needs for green hydrogen production. When operational in 2023, the facility will produce electrolysis stacks with a capacity of 500 MW per year, expandable to 5 GW. The industrial-scale electrolyzers will be based on Topsoe’s proprietary SOEC high-temperature electrolysis technology offering 30% larger hydrogen output compared to standard technologies.



About Haldor Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. By perfecting chemistry for a better world, we enable our customers to succeed in the transition towards renewable energy. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe. In 2020, our revenue was approximately DKK 6.2 billion, and we employ around 2,100 employees.