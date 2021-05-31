2021 May 31 17:23

Port of Tallinn got acknowledged as the company that values natural biodiversity the most in the Baltics

Sweden’s leading consultant within biodiversity and ecosystem services Ecogain acknowledged Port of Tallinn as the company that values natural biodiversity the most in the Baltics. Of the 50 largest companies in the Baltics, Port of Tallinn was the only one to receive the highest rating for planning its sustainable development goals and activities, Port of Tallinn says in a press release.

Only those large companies in the Nordic and Baltic countries that have set a goal of maintaining or increasing biodiversity by 2030 have received the highest rating, or “green light”, in the Ecogain Biodiversity Index.

According to Ellen Kaasik, Port of Tallinn’s Head of Quality and Environmental Management, the Port of Tallinn has consistently contributed in its business and development activities to keep the ecological footprint of the company’s activities to a minimum. “Our long-term goal is to keep the coastal biodiversity in the areas related to our activities at the same level until 2030 with the help of science-based approach,” explained Kaasik.

In the case of Port of Tallinn, the science-based approach to mapping the effects of biodiversity and prioritizing the areas where the company’s activities may have the greatest impact were highlighted. In addition, the index paid attention to the fact that Port of Tallinn has developed and regularly monitors adequate indicators from coastal areas in order to achieve its long-term goal of maintaining biodiversity in the immediate vicinity of its activities.

From the Baltic region companies like Latvenergo AS (Latvia), Tallinn Airport (Estonia), LHV Group (Estonia) and Ignitis UAB (Lithuania) received the „yellow light“. Of the 50 largest Nordic companies, similarly to Port of Tallinn, only Vattenfall AB (Sweden), Boliden AB (Sweden), Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden) and UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland) received the highest ratings.

The Ecogain Biodiversity Index takes into account the transparency of the activities of the fifty largest companies in Sweden, the Nordic countries and the Baltic countries in support of biodiversity conservation. The index is compiled on the basis of the development plans and sustainability reports of the respective companies, which are analyzed by 23 evaluation questions related to the conservation of biodiversity.