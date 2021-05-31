2021 May 31 16:25

CMA CGM announces FAK Rates from North Europe to Canada

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:





These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European ports (including Spain & Portugal Atlantic ports)

Destination Range: To Canada ports of Montreal & Halifax

Date of application: From July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Cargo: dry, reefer, tank & special equipment