2021 May 31 15:01

Wan Hai Lines confirmes order for 4 new vessels

Wan Hai Lines has confirmed an order of 4 container vessels with SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. The contract was signed on 31st May 2021, according to the company's release.

The contract includes four 13,100 TEU container vessels. These new vessels will start taking delivery in 2nd quarter of 2023 respectively.

Currently, Wan Hai Lines operates a vessel fleet of 83 owned and 62 chartered. This new shipbuilding contract is the company’s latest fleet upsizing plan, so as to ensure that the company’s vessel fleet is able to maintain competitive and support continuous market development.