Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 21,947 pmt

2021 May 31 14:57

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between May 24 and May 28 rose by RUB 7 and totaled RUB 21,947 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 800 to RUB 21,950 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 364 to RUB 21,124 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 522 to RUB 20,370 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 800 to RUB 24,950 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 307 to RUB 22,053 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,090 to RUB 28,980 pmt.