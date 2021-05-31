-
2021 May 31 14:57
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 21,947 pmt
M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 7
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between May 24 and May 28 rose by RUB 7 and totaled RUB 21,947 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 800 to RUB 21,950 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 364 to RUB 21,124 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 522 to RUB 20,370 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 800 to RUB 24,950 pmt;
Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 307 to RUB 22,053 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,090 to RUB 28,980 pmt.
