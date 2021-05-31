2021 May 31 15:14

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF & USWC

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates applicable as from July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:





These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European ports (including Spain & Portugal Atlantic ports)

Destination Range: To US East / West Coast and Gulf (New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Oakland)

Date of application: From July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Cargo: all cargo dry, reefer, tank & special equipment