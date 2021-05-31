-
2021 May 31 15:14
CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF & USWC
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates applicable as from July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From North European ports (including Spain & Portugal Atlantic ports)
Destination Range: To US East / West Coast and Gulf (New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Oakland)
Date of application: From July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Cargo: all cargo dry, reefer, tank & special equipment
