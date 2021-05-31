2021 May 31 10:43

TransContainer’s net profit in Q1’2021 increased by 76.6% YoY

The largest Russian container operator PJSC TransContainer (the Company, included in Delo Group) has published consolidated financial results for the 1st quarter of 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):

The Company's net profit for the reporting period increased by 76.6% compared to the 1st quarter of 2020 and amounted to RUB 3,381 million.

Revenue reached RUB 30,780 million, which is 46.4% higher than in the first quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA increased by 69.9% year-on-year to RUB 6,586 million.

EBITDA to adjusted revenue margin increased to 50.4% from 47.1% a year earlier.

Net debt to EBITDA was 2.17x.

“With positive situation in container rail transportation segment in the first quarter of 2021, the Company continues to grow faster than the market due to efforts aimed at development of customer service and expansion of transportation geography. We are working to attract additional cargo for transportation in containers, as well as introducing new products, and striving to provide a consistently high quality of service even in the conditions of a continuing shortage of equipment," said Pavel Skachkov, Vice President for Economics and Finance of the Company.

TransContainer is the largest Russian container operator, which owns 38 terminals in all cargo-generating centers of Russia. Sales network of the company includes 98 sales offices across Russia, CIS, Europe and Asia. Moreover the company owns the largest specialized rolling stock fleet in Russia, CIS and Baltic states. The company owns more than 30 thousand flatcars and more than 83 thousand high-capacity containers.