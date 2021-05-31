2021 May 31 10:17

MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on May 31

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated upward changes on May 28:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 427.54 (+3.56)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 526.89 (+4.89)

MGO - USD/MT – 620.05 (+2.78)

MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, slightly decreased on May 28 down to 599.17 USD/MT (-1.52 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 51.17 (548 USD/MT as of May 28). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.

As of May 28, a correlation of MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices = MABUX Digital Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undercharged in all four selected ports in a range from minus $16 (Houston) to minus $58 (Singapore).

According to DBP Index, VLSFO was underestimated in Rotterdam (minus $26), Singapore (minus $53) and Fujairah (minus $42). In Houston this fuel grade is still also undercharged this time - by minus $4.

As per DBP Index, MGO LS remained undervalued in all selected ports in a range from minus $27 (Houston) to minus $54 (Fujairah).

We expect bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today in a range of plus/minus 1-3 USD.