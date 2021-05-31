  The version for the print
  • 2021 May 31 09:58

    Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 4M’2021 climbed by 16.6% YoY

    In January-April 2021, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 16.6%, year-on-year, to 4.89 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 13.4%, year-on-year, to 3.22 billion tonnes.

    In 2020, sea and river ports of China handed 14.55 billion tonnes of cargo.

2021 May 31

17:42 Finnlines’ Finnish flagged fleet is vital for Finland’s security of supply
17:23 Port of Tallinn got acknowledged as the company that values natural biodiversity the most in the Baltics
16:25 CMA CGM announces FAK Rates from North Europe to Canada
15:14 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF & USWC
15:01 Wan Hai Lines confirmes order for 4 new vessels
14:57 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 21,947 pmt
14:15 Norwegian Coastal Administration digitalizes operations with Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight
13:33 Russia’s first multimodal tourist route involving water transport launched in Karelia
13:27 Damen signs with Groote Eylandt Mining Company for ASD Tug 2312
13:12 BIMCO Ice Reporting for Season 2020/2021 ends
12:41 Ports remain the powerhouse of Bremen’s economy
12:12 Ports of Stockholm welcomes first cruise ship of the year
11:51 Maersk selects Wärtsilä hybrid solution to support decarbonisation efforts
11:14 Eurotank Amsterdam invests in storage for biofuels
10:58 Wärtsilä to supply Inert Gas Systems and Navigation Systems for six Arctic class LNG carriers
10:43 TransContainer’s net profit in Q1’2021 increased by 76.6% YoY
10:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on May 31
09:41 Fincantieri and Faist give birth to the Power4Future joint venture
09:29 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’2021 rose by 17% YoY
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of May 28

2021 May 30

15:34 68 vessels transit the Canal with a net tonnage of 3.6 million tons - Suez Canal Authority
14:02 Moving a pyrolysis plant via port of Rotterdam
13:53 Danish coastal authority orders a new survey ship from Tuco Yacht Shipyard in Faaborg
12:41 European built Incat Crowther 123 metre dual-fuel fast Ro-Pax ferry success
11:08 Furuno USA welcomes ﻿John Bozzelle as new commercial business development manager

2021 May 29

15:21 NIEA sign ambitious Prosperity Agreement with Belfast Harbour
13:42 ABP transfers ownership of natural woodland to Hull City Council
12:34 Future LCS 28 completes acceptance trials for US Navy
11:23 Kevin Short appointed as CEO of Mintra
10:09 Korean Register releases new version of KR-CON

2021 May 28

18:45 CMA CGM implements Overweight Surcharge from South East India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
18:30 Okskaya Sudoverf to build multifunctional tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
18:15 Stockholm Norvik celebrates its first birthday
18:00 Aleksandr Sapronov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
17:45 AMSA introduces measures to assist domestic commercial vessel owners and operators comply with NOx emission limits
17:35 Samskip adds Waterford call and bigger ship to recently launched Amsterdam-Ireland lane
17:15 MOL accelerates Digital Transformation by introducing Support System for Car Carrier Allocation Planning
16:50 Hydrogen project in Hamburg on German Government shortlist
16:31 Yang Ming takes delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade South-America service
16:12 Klaipedos nafta, Larvik Shipping, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will carry out a feasibility study for liquefied CO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda, Lithuania
15:58 LR launches Maritime Performance Services Hub in South Europe
15:53 DEME holds naming ceremony for the world’s most powerful cutter suction dredger ‘Spartacus’
15:33 Wärtsilä to develop autonomous, zero emission barge for Port of Rotterdam
14:38 Port of Hamburg posts Q1 2021 results
14:27 Sparta III carried out large-scale cargo transportation to Franz Josef Land
13:35 Gazprom Neft’s LNG-bunkering vessel completes sea trials
12:59 Dual-fuel ferry General Chernyakhovsky intended for Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route launched at Nevsky Shipyard
11:24 NIBULON shipyard confirms IMS certification
11:02 The Mayflower Autonomous Ship transforms ocean science with the help of Iridium
10:48 Opus Marine names Damen FCS 2710 in Cuxhaven
10:47 NIBULON starts new season of passenger transportation by water
10:26 We4Sea and Inmarsat sign an agreement
10:08 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue slight upward trend on May 28.
09:29 Oil market sees a moderate increase of prices
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of May 27

2021 May 27

18:56 Port of Savannah serves largest vessel ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo
18:26 NQBP completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year