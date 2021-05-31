-
2021 May 31 09:58
Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 4M’2021 climbed by 16.6% YoY
In January-April 2021, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 16.6%, year-on-year, to 4.89 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 13.4%, year-on-year, to 3.22 billion tonnes.
In 2020, sea and river ports of China handed 14.55 billion tonnes of cargo.
2021 May 31
2021 May 30
2021 May 29
2021 May 28
2021 May 27
|18:56
|Port of Savannah serves largest vessel ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo
|18:26
|NQBP completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year