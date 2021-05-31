2021 May 31 09:58

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 4M’2021 climbed by 16.6% YoY

In January-April 2021, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 16.6%, year-on-year, to 4.89 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 13.4%, year-on-year, to 3.22 billion tonnes.

In 2020, sea and river ports of China handed 14.55 billion tonnes of cargo.