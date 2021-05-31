2021 May 31 09:41

Fincantieri and Faist give birth to the Power4Future joint venture

Fincantieri SI, a company of Fincantieri leader in the integration of electric propulsion systems and complex electromechanical systems in the marine (cold ironing) and land segment, and Faist Electronics, a Faist Group company specialized in the development and supply of complete energy storage systems (including control and power electronic devices), together have founded Power4Future, a joint venture dedicated to the production of lithium-ion batteries, considered fundamental in many industrial market segments and a source of competitive advantage for those companies and countries that own this technology.

The batteries produced by Power4Future will furthermore contribute enormously towards achieving the decarbonization goals underlying the national Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), which has set specific goals and priorities to make the Italian ports and transportation in general, more green.

Power4Future will be present at the Venice Boat Show starting tomorrow, Saturday May 29.



The industrial partnership envisages the construction of a facility to produce batteries, followed by the design, assembly, marketing and after-sales services for modules and battery packs, including control devices such as battery management systems (BMS) and ancillary systems (such as fire protection and air conditioning for complete battery stationary systems): the expected cumulative production exceeds 2 GWh in 5 years.



Power4Future will present itself as a reference partner in several markets: automotive (with particular reference to commercial vehicles), telecommunication and industrial (i.e. material handling machines), where Faist Electronics is already present, but also in the marine and land-based energy storage applications, where Fincantieri SI is well established.