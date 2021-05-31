-
Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’2021 rose by 17% YoY
In January-April 2021, port Shanghai (China) handled 174.3 million tonnes of cargo, up 17%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-April totaled 15 million TEUs, up 17%.
In 2020, the port of Shanghai handled 510.2 million tonnes.
