  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 30 12:41

    European built Incat Crowther 123 metre dual-fuel fast Ro-Pax ferry success

    The world’s first very large catamaran Ro-Pax ferry powered by dual-fuel reciprocating engines has entered service.The Incat Crowther 123 Eleanor Roosevelt was built in Europe by the partnership of Spanish shipyard Astilleros Armon, designer Incat Crowther, and vessel operator Baleària.The Incat Crowther 123 demonstrates fresh thinking in the sector with its highly customized design and raft of new technology.

    As well as a design developed to address the operator’s specific conditions and requirements, Eleanor Roosevelt validates a new local market option for European operators seeking aluminium ships of large size and complexity. Efficiently built by Astilleros Armon at its Gijon shipyard in Spain using modern, modular construction techniques, the vessel demonstrates a high level of technical capability, capacity and superb build quality.

    The operator Baleària has been innovative in introducing LNG powerplants to their fleet, pioneering agreements with fuel and machinery suppliers. Liquefied natural gas is one of the fossil fuels least damaging to the environment. Its use reduces CO2 emissions by 30%, NOx by 35% and eliminates sulfur and other particulates.The use of LNG fuel combined with Incat Crowther's latest-generation hull form offers relatively low fuel consumption for a vessel of this size.

    Interesting interior fitout spaces developed by Oliver Design of Spain are divided into dedicated zones and offer facilities such as multiple bars, a market and a food court, kindergarten and outdoor terrace. There are also kennels to allow travellers to bring their pets, with kennel monitoring via a smart phone app, and electric vehicle charging stations. Boarding is by way of QR codes on passengers’ mobile devices, whilst high-speed Wi-Fi is available throughout the vessel.

    As well as state-of-the-art amenity, passengers will be offered a high level of comfort. Motions have been reduced with the latest iteration of Incat Crowther’s proven hull form, coupled with an operation-specific center bow design. A retractable centre T-foil will also be used to smooth the ride, whilst an isolated superstructure provides ultra-quiet passenger spaces.

    Eleanor Roosevelt has capacity for 450 cars and 1200 passengers. The main vehicle deck has a height clearance of 4.85m, affording 500 lane metres of truck capacity.

    The Incat Crowther 123 Dual-Fuel Ro-Pax is powered by a quartet of Wartsila 16V31DF main engines. Each of these engines produces 8800kW and drives a Wartsila LJX 1500 waterjet.

    Eleanor Roosevelt builds on Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon’s capability to offer a quality European-built option for fast ro-pax operators.

Другие новости по темам: catamaran, Incat Crowther, RoPax ferry  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 30

15:34 68 vessels transit the Canal with a net tonnage of 3.6 million tons - Suez Canal Authority
14:02 Moving a pyrolysis plant via port of Rotterdam
13:53 Danish coastal authority orders a new survey ship from Tuco Yacht Shipyard in Faaborg
12:41 European built Incat Crowther 123 metre dual-fuel fast Ro-Pax ferry success
11:08 Furuno USA welcomes ﻿John Bozzelle as new commercial business development manager

2021 May 29

15:21 NIEA sign ambitious Prosperity Agreement with Belfast Harbour
14:17 Maersk selects Wärtsilä hybrid solution to support decarbonisation efforts
13:42 ABP transfers ownership of natural woodland to Hull City Council
12:34 Future LCS 28 completes acceptance trials for US Navy
11:23 Kevin Short appointed as CEO of Mintra
10:09 Korean Register releases new version of KR-CON

2021 May 28

18:45 CMA CGM implements Overweight Surcharge from South East India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
18:30 Okskaya Sudoverf to build multifunctional tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
18:15 Stockholm Norvik celebrates its first birthday
18:00 Aleksandr Sapronov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
17:45 AMSA introduces measures to assist domestic commercial vessel owners and operators comply with NOx emission limits
17:35 Samskip adds Waterford call and bigger ship to recently launched Amsterdam-Ireland lane
17:15 MOL accelerates Digital Transformation by introducing Support System for Car Carrier Allocation Planning
16:50 Hydrogen project in Hamburg on German Government shortlist
16:31 Yang Ming takes delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade South-America service
16:12 Klaipedos nafta, Larvik Shipping, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will carry out a feasibility study for liquefied CO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda, Lithuania
15:58 LR launches Maritime Performance Services Hub in South Europe
15:53 DEME holds naming ceremony for the world’s most powerful cutter suction dredger ‘Spartacus’
15:33 Wärtsilä to develop autonomous, zero emission barge for Port of Rotterdam
14:38 Port of Hamburg posts Q1 2021 results
14:27 Sparta III carried out large-scale cargo transportation to Franz Josef Land
13:35 Gazprom Neft’s LNG-bunkering vessel completes sea trials
12:59 Dual-fuel ferry General Chernyakhovsky intended for Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route launched at Nevsky Shipyard
12:03 KN, LS and MOL to carry out feasibility study for liquefied CO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda
11:24 NIBULON shipyard confirms IMS certification
11:02 The Mayflower Autonomous Ship transforms ocean science with the help of Iridium
10:48 Opus Marine names Damen FCS 2710 in Cuxhaven
10:47 NIBULON starts new season of passenger transportation by water
10:26 We4Sea and Inmarsat sign an agreement
10:08 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue slight upward trend on May 28.
09:29 Oil market sees a moderate increase of prices
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of May 27

2021 May 27

18:56 Port of Savannah serves largest vessel ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo
18:26 NQBP completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year
18:10 Expert estimates shipbuilding industry to generate 3.5% of Russia’s gross national product
17:56 Wärtsilä selected to supply world’s largest bioLNG production plant
17:36 Łeba to become location for operations and maintenance base for Polish Baltic Sea offshore wind projects
17:21 We4Sea signs up as Inmarsat application provider as roll group takes vessel performance monitoring package fleet-wide
17:06 Odfjell awarded a drilling contract for its Deepsea Stavanger mobile rig
16:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 21, 2021
16:51 Dual-fuel engines to power EPS vessels chartered by Rio Tinto Group
16:48 Konecranes receives $43.5 million portal jib order from US Navy
16:31 The second ship of the extension and modernization Star Plus Initiative project of Windstar Cruises delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
16:07 ICTSI Rio, Tora Group launch multimodal service
15:58 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard to reduce construction time of LK-60 ships from 6 to 4.5 years
15:31 Candela's flying electric boats as the solution to sinking Venice
14:11 Tender on construction of Arc7 buoy laying hydrographic survey vessel for NSR to be awarded in June 2021
13:19 Stena Line’s new ferry ‘floats out’ in China
12:50 Igor Nosov takes helm of Far East and Arctic Development Corporation
12:32 SCF shares to be included in FTSE and MSCI indexes
12:05 The Danish Coastal Authority orders a new survey ship from Tuco Marine – ProZero Workboats
11:23 Potential of Rostov-on-Don port's throughput growth estimated at 20%
11:04 Port of Long Beach increases Green Ship Incentive
10:39 ClassNK grants AiP to “Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail”
10:09 Oil prices decrease in view of possible supplies from Iran