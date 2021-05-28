2021 May 28 18:00

Aleksandr Sapronov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company

Image source: SUEK Denis Ilatovsky

SUEK says Aleksandr Sapronov has been appointed General Director of National Transportation Company (NTC JSC).



This position was earlier held by Denis Ilatovsky.



From December 2020, Aleksandr Sapronov had held the position of SUEK Logistics Director, previously – top positions at Freight One, NLMK and Russia’s major oil companies.



“Denis Ilatovsky had been at the helm of SUEL Logistics from 2012. Under his management the company saw the development of a reliable logistic network, the launch of a large-scale modernization including upgrading of environmental and port facilities, the establishment of a rolling stock among the largest in Russia. Besides, he has done a lot to integrate transport assets of SUEK and EuroChem under National Transportation Company”, says SUEK.



Today, the tasks of NTC is to work in the market of transportation, customer relations, creation of value for all shippers. In the port segment, the company will continue active development and implementation of construction projects including expansion of Daltransugol terminal in the Khabarovsk Territory up to 40 million tonnes per year as well as other strategic infrastructure projects.



National Transportation Company (NTC) is a holding comprising Murmansk Commercial seaport, Vanino Bulk Terminal (Daltranugol), and bulk terminals in Tuapse, Nakhodka, Murmansk as well as Estonian port Sillamae and a project on construction of a new port terminal in Ust-Luga. All ports are focused on dry bulk and general cargo including mineral fertilizers, ore, construction materials, coal, etc. SUEK and EuroChem are the company’s key clients.