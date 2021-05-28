2021 May 28 16:31

Yang Ming takes delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade South-America service

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) took delivery of one more new 11,000 TEU container vessel, ‘YM Tiptop’ today (5/28) to further enhance Yang Ming’s operating competitiveness. The vessel will be deployed to Far East - South America service SA3 and provide efficient delivery service between Asia and East coast of South America, according to the company's release.

To further strengthen Yang Ming’s mid- to long-term operational efficiency, the company ordered a total of fourteen 11,000 TEU newbuildings through long-term charter agreements with ship owners. YM Tiptop is the fifth to be delivered in the series. This type of vessels has a nominal capacity of 12,690 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 332.2 meters, a width of 48.2 meters, a draft of 16 meters, these vessels are designed to cruise at a speed up to 23 knots. The containerships incorporate various environmental features including scrubbers, Water Ballast Treatment Plant and Alternative Marine Power system.

This type of vessels adopts the twin-island design to increase loading capacity and navigational visibility to ensure more efficiency and safety. The ship hull form optimization will further increase energy saving and reduce overall emissions. In addition, the ships are designed with shorter length and beam, which makes them easier to maneuver during berthing or departure. The new dimensions enable these ships to call at major ports worldwide and pass through new Panama Canal with no restriction, and facilitate greater flexibility in vessel deployment.

Yang Ming started taking delivery of these new vessels from 2020. These newbulidings will lower the average age of its global fleet, reduce unit cost and achieve energy efficiency. In addition, these ships will accelerate fleet optimization to proactively cope with the challenges and stricter environmental regulations faced by the fast-changing shipping industry.

With the strong cargo demand in South America markets and the ports infrastructure development in the area, the deployment of YM Tiptop on SA3 service will better meet customer needs, maximize capacity utilization, and strengthen Yang Ming’s position in South America markets. Consequently, the competitiveness of Yang Ming’s global fleet and service network will be enhanced significantly.

The port rotation of SA3 is Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Hong Kong – Singapore – Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Paranagua – Navegantes – Montevideo – Buenos Aires – Rio Grande – Navegantes – Paranagua – Santos - Singapore – Hong Kong – Shanghai.