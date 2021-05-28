2021 May 28 15:58

LR launches Maritime Performance Services Hub in South Europe

LR has announced the creation of a new Maritime Performance Services (MPS) Hub in South Europe to support shipowners and operators to improve the sustainability and efficiency of their operations, thereby enhancing their competitiveness.

The MPS Hub will act as an umbrella of the recently launched Decarbonisation Advisory Centre and Nettitude cyber-security operations centre, offering the full portfolio of LR’s advisory and software services, enabling clients to improve their environmental performance, facilitate fleet management and optimise the efficiency of their vessels.

The launch underpins LR’s global strategy to support its clients to address two key challenges; reducing business and operational risk and increasing operational profitability, through a combination of professional services and software solutions for fleet management and fleet optimisation.

A dedicated local team of experts with cutting-edge technical knowledge and rich experience of LR’s integrated digital platforms will provide a wide-range of professional services – from technical advisory, fuel testing, condition assessment programmes to emissions modelling capabilities – while support from cloud-based platforms will offer valuable insights for fleet management and fleet optimisation, tailored to specific client needs.





