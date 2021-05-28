2021 May 28 18:15

Stockholm Norvik celebrates its first birthday

One year after the first vessel call, Stockholm Norvik Port has become an important east coast logistics hub. Sweden’s first inland shipping barge shuttle service will also soon begin services from Stockholm Norvik, according to the company's release.

Sweden’s newest port, Stockholm Norvik, opened on 27th May 2020 when the first container ship arrived. Now the port is an important logistics hub for container ships, RoRo vessels, cargo transhipment and train shuttle services. Sweden’s first inland shipping barge shuttle service will also soon begin operation. From this prime Baltic Sea location, goods can be transported directly to and from the Stockholm region, where half of all Sweden’s consumption takes place.

From the start, Stockholm Norvik has had a vital role in the Swedish export industry. The unique availability of empty containers, when Sweden and the rest of the world in general has a shortage, has resulted in more and more export goods being routed via Sweden’s new major port.



Stockholm Norvik Port has an environmentally adapted state-of-the-art machine park equipped with electric and hybrid vehicles. The port has the largest cranes on Sweden’s east coast that are controlled automatically from the terminal building. The port also has automated straddle carriers that will soon operate entirely autonomously.

Stockholm Norvik Port offers a full range of support services and has a railway branch line that links directly to Sweden’s national railway network.



Sweden’s first inland shipping barge shuttle service, between Stockholm Norvik Port and Västerås, will have its maiden voyage in June.

Throughout the EU this is known as the fifth mode of transport, using smaller EU-class vessels on inland waterways. This new way of transporting goods within Sweden will among other things relieve the pressure on the country's heavily congested roads.

Stockholm Norvik Port facts

Container terminal run by Hutchison Ports, the world’s largest container terminal operator, with 53 ports in 27 countries

RoRo terminal run by Ports of Stockholm

Approach lanes closer to the open sea than any other port on the east coast

Depth of 16.5 meters, which can accommodate the largest vessels able to operate in the Baltic Sea

Short sailing times to all important Baltic Sea ports

Efficient intermodal transport connections to the rest of Sweden

Five minutes from the motorway, away from Stockholm’s rush hour traffic

44 hectares

1,325 metres of quay

Railway