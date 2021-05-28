2021 May 28 17:45

AMSA introduces measures to assist domestic commercial vessel owners and operators comply with NOx emission limits

Nitrogen oxides (NOx) are air pollutants emitted by engines, which can have a detrimental effect on human health and the environment, according to AMSA's release.

The maritime industry is reducing NOx emissions by complying with NOx emission limits for marine diesel engines with a power output of greater than 130kW.



In Australia the NOx emission limit that applies is known as Tier II – it applies to marine diesel engines installed on vessels constructed or undergoing a major conversion after 1 January 2011. The less polluting Tier III engines are welcomed in Australia but are only mandated in North America and Northern Europe.



An engine international air pollution prevention (EIAPP) certificate and a technical file must be carried on board for each engine, to confirm it applies with these emission limits.



Under the new Exemption 44, DCV owners and operators can hold specific alternative evidence to demonstrate their engines are likely to meet the NOx emission limits. This will be available until amendments to Marine Order 97 are in place, from 15 December 2021.

These amendments will put the onus on engine suppliers to provide the EIAPP certificate and technical file. Industry will soon be invited to provide input on the amendments to Marine Order 97.