2021 May 28 14:27

Sparta III carried out large-scale cargo transportation to Franz Josef Land

Oboronlogistics’ ship Sparta III delivered another batch of construction cargo in the interests of the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry to the island of Alexandra Land in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. The weight of the cargo lot was 8,000 tons, Oboronlogistics says in a press release.



In total, in April-May 2021, the ship made 3 consecutive round trips from the port of Murmansk, delivering about 24,000 tons of cargo of various categories to Alexandra Land, including airfield slabs, inert building materials, modular blocks, 20-and 40-foot containers with food and construction materials.



The construction materials are intended for the construction of facilities in the northern latitudes within the framework of the Arctic development program, in particular, the construction of the northernmost all-season airfield in Russia.



Unloading was carried out around the clock by the ship's crew using ship cranes on a pre-equipped cargo platform at the place of staging in the ice solderage of the island of Alexandra Land. The crew worked perfectly. The rate of unloading was more than 1.5 thousand tons per day, which reduced the planned time for unloading by more than 2 times.



In addition, in the interests of the customer, the ship carries out road-building wheeled and tracked vehicles with a total weight of more than 300 tons to the port of Murmansk on the return trip for subsequent relocation to other construction sites in the Arctic. Taking into account the severe weather conditions of the Arctic the Sparta III was carried out by the diesel-electric icebreaker Vladivostok.



The universal cargo ship Sparta III is designed for the transportation of containers, equipment and cargo of various classes (including oversized). The vessel is equipped with two cranes with a lifting capacity of 350 tons each. In 2020, the ship passed an inspection for compliance with the Polar Code, which allows the ship to operate in polar waters. The vessel's hull is covered with a special ice-resistant coating. The ship is equipped with GMDSS Class A4 communication equipment for operation in high latitudes.